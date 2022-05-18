PAOLA — Current Miami County child care providers are invited to have dinner and an open conversation about their needs and challenges during a “Miami County Child Care Provider Listening Session” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Paola Middle School cafeteria.
The event is being organized by the Miami County Health Department. Paola Middle School is located at 405 N. Hospital Drive in Paola. Attendees are asked to use the school’s east entrance.
At the session, providers also will have the opportunity to discuss new ways of partnering with local organizations, according to information from the health department.
Hailey Upshaw, a registered nurse with the county health department, said the goal for this listening session is to provide a safe and comfortable environment for the providers to be able to have an open discussion where they can ask questions, voice opinions and identify concerns they might have.
“We are there to provide the providers support, answer questions, and to offer help and assistance in resolving any issues they might be experiencing,” Upshaw said in an email.
The listening session will include a dinner, beverages and dessert.
Community partners such as East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN), Parents as Teachers and Child Care Aware will be on hand to offer further resources, according to the health department.
Child care providers who are interested in attending need to RSVP to Hailey at hupshaw@miamicountyks.org by Friday, May 20.
