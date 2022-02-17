PAOLA – Miami County closed all of its non-emergency county offices at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, because of public safety concerns caused by the inclement weather, according to a notice from the county.
County offices will reopen for business at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, weather permitting, according to the notice.
County officials said the closure does not affect emergency offices including ambulance services, sheriff’s patrol, 911 dispatch and road and bridge crews.
Miami County encourages residents to prepare in advance and minimize any unnecessary travel during inclement weather.
Road crews will continue working to clear roads and create safe passage for residents, county officials said.
The county asks residents who need emergency assistance to please call 911.
