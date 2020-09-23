PAOLA – Due to COVID-19 exposure in the Miami County District Court, court operations will be limited until Oct. 5, according to court officials.
A recording on the Court Clerk’s Office phone said that due to COVID exposure, the clerk’s office is closed to the public until Oct. 5.
County Administrator Shane Krull confirmed the closure in an email Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The clerk's office recording noted court hearings are still being heard by video conference, and clerks will be filing cases and processing documents. Protection orders and other emergency pleadings can still be filed at the courthouse, according to the recording.
People with questions about their cases should contact their attorney. Those who are unrepresented can contact the office of the judge assigned to the case for more information, according to the recording.
Due to limited staff in all offices, calls may not be returned until the next day, the recording states.
For more information, go to miamicountyks.org, click on the government link and then on the link to the 6th Judicial District.
Krull said the Franklin County Health Department is investigating the positive case because the individual resides there.
Details about the case were not available.
In the posted message on the country courthouse door, Chief Judge Amy Harth said she does not take the decision to limit operations lightly.
"I know this may create significant hardship for many of you," Judge Harth said in the message. "But I must consider the safety of the public and our staff in making this decision. I hope to have us back to our previous level of operations on Oct. 5, 2020."
