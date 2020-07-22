PAOLA — The Miami County Fair has a bit of a different look this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but activities are still scheduled to take place throughout the week.
The carnival will open Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Wallace Park, and the 72nd annual Miami County Fair Parade sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club will begin at 7 p.m. July 22 in downtown Paola. This year’s parade theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”
After the parade, spectators may want to head to the fairgrounds in Wallace Park to watch the draft horse pull. A free will donation will be collected.
The fun will continue Thursday, July 23, with the 4-H/FFA swine show at 9 a.m., King Arthur Baking Contest at 6 p.m. and Mutton Bustin’ at 7 p.m.
More activities are scheduled for Friday, July 24, including the 4-H project sale at 4 p.m., 4-H livestock sale at 6 p.m., and rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
The rodeo will continue Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m., and it will also be the last night for the carnival.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all open class exhibits, with the exception of bucket calves and beef cattle, were canceled this year. Also, the 4-H Concession Stand will be closed, but other food vendors will still be on hand.
The royalty pageant also will not take place this year.
Some events, such as the 4-H Fashion Revue, 4-H Pet Show and 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show were changed to a virtual format this year.
Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds during the fair.
