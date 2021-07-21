PAOLA — The Miami County Fair kicked off Sunday, July 18, with the 4-H Horse Show at the main arena at the fairgrounds in Wallace Park.
It was just the beginning of what is scheduled to be a busy couple of weeks of fair activities, with the main events occurring next week.
There are a full slate of activities set to take place Saturday, July 24, including the pet show and fishing skillathon in the morning and 4-H Bike Derby and Barnyard Olympics in the late afternoon.
More activities will take place throughout the weekend and into next week, including the 73rd annual Paola Rotary Club Parade at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
FFA and 4-H participants will be busy with their projects, presentations, competitions and showings throughout the week.
The carnival in Wallace Park will run from 6 to 10 p.m. July 28-31.
The popular Mutton Bustin’ competition will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the rodeo arena, and the rodeo will close out the week Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Young ladies participating in the sweetheart, princess and queen fair pageant competitions will be selling tickets throughout the week. All of the royalty will be crowned before the start of the Mutton Bustin’ competition July 29.
Last year’s fair royalty pageant was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the current royalty winners have reigned over the past two years.
A full schedule of events and more information about the fair is included in the special preview section inserted in the July 21 edition of The Miami County Republic, as well as on other pages inside today’s edition.
