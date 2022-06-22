Entering your projects in the Miami County Fair looks different this summer.
The Miami County Fair Association upgraded its fair management software in the spring to enable online entry of fair exhibits and livestock. This new system will streamline exhibit check-in, judging and payment of premiums.
Online entry is open to both 4-H and Open Class exhibits. To access the system, visit the K-State Research & Extension Marais des Cygnes District website at www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu. Click the link for the Miami County Fair under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Tutorials for both Open Class and 4-H entry can also be found in this section of the website, as well as the link that takes you into the Fair Entry system.
Once you have completed your online entry, the system will generate entry tags that will be given to you when you bring your item or livestock to fair. This eliminates the need to fill out forms onsite and allows for quicker check-in.
If don’t have computer access, K-State Research & Extension Marais des Cygnes District will have one available at the office in Paola (913 N. Pearl Street, Suite 1). The computer is available during normal business hours (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday) with staff here for assistance, if needed.
The pre-entry deadline for Open Class at this year’s Miami County Fair is July 21. 4-H entry deadlines have been communicated to 4-H families via email, newsletter and Facebook.
For more information, call (913) 294-4306.
We look forward to seeing you at this year’s fair!
