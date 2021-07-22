Three royalty fair titles are up for grabs at the Miami County Fair, as the annual pageant returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three divisions of the pageant include Miami County Fair Sweetheart, Princess and Queen.
The current Sweetheart is Oaklee Johnson; the current Princess is Makenzie Moser; and the reigning Queen is Cameryn Grandon. All of the royalty members have reigned over the past two years, which is the first time that has happened.
The contestants had to sell tickets to win their titles, and this year’s contestants will do the same. The girls will be selling advance tickets at a $3 value.
All of the coronations will take place at the opening of the Mutton Bustin’ competition July 29 at the rodeo arena.
The following is a list of this year’s royalty contestants and their bios.
QUEEN
Lana Enman
Lana is 14 years old and is from Osawatomie. She is the daughter of Carl and Lori Enman. In the fall, she will be a freshman at Paola High School. Lana enjoys playing volleyball, running track and being in 4-H. She likes being in youth group and hanging out with friends.
Shelby Hatcher
Shelby is 14 years old and is from Spring Hill. She is the daughter of Kendra Townsley and John Hatcher. In the fall, she will be a freshman at Spring Hill High School. Shelby is an active member of the Hillsdale Hustlers 4-H Club, Miami County 4-H Junior Leaders and the Miami County 4-H Horse Club. She enjoys photography, baking, spending time with friends and her horse and dog.
Madyson Smotherman
Madyson is 15 years old and is from Paola. She is the daughter of KaCasy (KC) Smotherman. In the fall, she will be a sophomore at Paola High School. She enjoys participating in 4-H and FFA. She raises and shows rabbits and trains and shows dogs. She enjoys fishing and traveling.
PRINCESS
Honor Gilpin
Honor is 8 years old and is from Osawatomie. She is the daughter of Josh and Dacia Ybarra and Dannielle Gilpin. In the fall, she will be a third-grader at Dobbs Elementary. She enjoys doing make-up and hair, dancing, singing and playing with her dog Molly. She also loves hanging out with her friends and drawing.
Claire Johnson
Claire is 11 years old and is from Bucyrus. She is the daughter of Quinten and Kimberly Johnson. In the fall, she will be in the sixth grade. She enjoys going to church, riding horses, art and taking care of all my family.
Sophia Johnson
Sophia is 9 years old and is from Bucyrus. She is the daughter of Quinten and Kimberly Johnson. In the fall, she will be in the fourth grade. She enjoys going to church, riding horses, singing and swimming.
Brooklyn Kerr
Brooklyn is 11 years old and is from Osawatomie. She is the daughter of Lance and Annie Kerr. In the fall, she will be a seventh-grader at Osawatomie Middle School. She dances with Paola School of Dance, and she likes to play soccer, swim and fish. She enjoys riding her bike, doing crafts and hanging out with friends and family.
Dakota Moser
Dakota is 11 years old and is from Paola. She is the daughter of Danny and Shannon Moser. In the fall, she will be a sixth-grader at Osawatomie Middle School. She enjoys archery, shooting sports, camping and playing her trombone. She loves playing with her dog, Remi, baking and is a member of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club.
SWEETHEART
Laney Bowden
Laney is 6 years old and is from Wellsville. She is the daughter of Bob and Melissa Bowden. In the fall, she will be a first-grader at Wellsville Elementary. She loves helping in the garden and with animals. She loves swimming at the lake.
Brinley LawRance
Brinley is 3 years old and is from Osawatomie. She is the daughter of Trent and Riley LawRance. In the fall, she will be starting preschool. She enjoys dressing, playing T-ball and going to dance. She also loves spending time with her family and friend Kayceigh. Brinley loves fishing with her daddy.
Amelia Shannon
Amelia is 4 years old and is from Richmond. She is the daughter of Brandon and Elisha Shannon.
In the fall, she will be in preschool at Swenson Center. She enjoys T-ball, playing outside, swimming and playing with her little brother.
She loves her dogs and guinea pig.
