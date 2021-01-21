Miami County Health Department will begin vaccinating those eligible in Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination rollout with several upcoming vaccine clinics open to the public.
The first clinic is scheduled for Jan. 27 and will take place at the Miami County Health Department, according to a health department news release.
“The scheduled clinics are dependent on the availability of doses and the expected allotment of COVID-19 vaccines that Miami County Health Department will receive from KDHE in the coming weeks," said Nurse Epidemiologist Christena Beer with county health department. "Given that many Miami County residents will be eligible in Phase 2, we expect it will take several weeks to vaccinate everyone in this phase and we continue to ask for patience. Phase 1 has been a community-wide effort and we are extremely grateful for our community partners with their ongoing collaboration and support along the way."
The upcoming vaccination clinics will be scheduled by appointment only. One appointment per person is needed, and upon booking a time, people will receive detailed instructions on where to go, and what to bring with them. The scheduler will assist those without internet and/or printing capability to fill out necessary forms and to register for their appointment time(s), according to the release.
Four vaccination clinics are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, Jan. 29, Feb. 1 and Feb. 3. Dates are subject to change at any time based on vaccine availability, according to the health department.
Miami County Health Department said as of Thursday, Jan. 21, it will have about 400 appointments available. If the department receives more vaccine doses before the clinic date(s), it will add additional appointment times, open the scheduling line back up and make an announcement as to when they are available, according to the release.
“We know there are several individuals anxiously awaiting vaccinations and we appreciate the willingness of Miami County residents who wish to receive the vaccine," said Director Rita McKoon with the county health department. "At this time, Miami County is allotted very limited quantities from the state of Kansas and as doses become more widely available, we will have the opportunity to offer more vaccine appointment times and locations up to the public. We answer hundreds of inquiries per day regarding COVID-19 vaccines, so we know there are many individuals interested in scheduling an appointment. It will just take time to move through the phases set forth by the state of Kansas."
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday, Jan. 20, that Kansas counties can proceed to Phase 2 under the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
For Miami County residents eligible in Phase 2 who would like to schedule an appointment for an upcoming vaccination clinic, Miami County Health Department has set up a COVID-19 vaccination scheduling line, and individuals can schedule an appointment by calling (913) 755-5185.
If no vaccine appointments are available for any of the upcoming scheduled clinics, the phone and scheduling will be turned off temporarily, and resumed when additional appointments become available, according to the news release. Because vaccine allocation is so limited at this time, and because Miami County does not know when or how often it will receive vaccine from the state of Kansas, there will not be a “wait list” for COVID-19 vaccine at this time, county health officials said.
Appointments will be made on a first-come-first-serve basis by calling the scheduling line. The scheduling line will be in operation Monday through Friday during normal business hours, beginning Jan. 25, if appointment times are available, according to the release. Once doses are more widely available the department said it will be able to work with organizations to better accommodate their staff and specific situation.
For those trying to make an appointment, and are unable to get through on the COVID-19 vaccination scheduling line, it is likely that registration is currently closed, according to the department.
To stay up to date on future COVID-19 vaccination clinics and alerts, county residents can do the following:
- Register for Miami County Everbridge notification alerts and subscribe to “County Alerts” at: http://www.miamicountyks.org/673/Everbridge-Notification
- “Like” the Miami County Health Department's Facebook page
- Stay up to date on the Miami County website, under “Community Health Department” tab at: http://www.miamicountyks.org/161/Community-Health-Department
Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan includes:
- Persons aged 65 and older
- High-contact critical workers — anyone providing critical services who are at a higher risk of being infected, because their jobs require consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals. Examples include:
- Firefighters, police officers, first responders, correction officers
- Grocery store workers and food services
- K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff
- Food processing, including meat processing plants
- Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
- Transportation workers
- Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties - retail, warehouses and sales outlets; agriculture; supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response such as PPE; U.S. Postal Service; Department of Motor Vehicles
Congregate setting — anyone living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environment. Examples include:
- Homeless shelters and other homeless housing settings and dwelling places
- Congregate childcare institutions, adult and child protective services
- Emergency shelters or safe houses for victims of domestic violence
- Corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities
- Behavioral Health institutions (including mental health institutions) and residential treatment centers
- Adult care homes, residents and staff in home plus facilities not covered in Phase 1
- Senior living homes
- Home care givers (paid or unpaid), personal care aides
