230705_mr_peo_museum_01

Miami County Historical Museum volunteer Lloyd Peckman received a wool blanket with Native American symbols during the museum’s June board meeting.

Peckman is the museum’s Indian historic preservation expert, and the blanket is considered to be the highest honor Native Americans can bestow, according to a news release from the museum.

