Lloyd Peckman (second from left) received a wool blanket with Native American symbols during the Miami County Historical Museum’s June board meeting. Peckman is the museum’s historic preservation expert. Also pictured are: (from left) Ann Davis, co-donor Jeanne Dagenet, and Jana (Harrington) Barcus.
Lloyd Peckman (second from left) received a wool blanket with Native American symbols during the Miami County Historical Museum’s June board meeting. Peckman is the museum’s historic preservation expert. Also pictured are: (from left) Ann Davis, co-donor Jeanne Dagenet, and Jana (Harrington) Barcus.
Submitted photo
Lloyd Peckman (second from left) received a wool blanket with Native American symbols during the Miami County Historical Museum’s June board meeting. Peckman is the museum’s historic preservation expert. Also pictured are: (from left) Ann Davis, co-donor Jeanne Dagenet, and Jana (Harrington) Barcus.
File photo
The Miami County Historical Museum is located at 12 E. Peoria St.
Miami County Historical Museum volunteer Lloyd Peckman received a wool blanket with Native American symbols during the museum’s June board meeting.
Peckman is the museum’s Indian historic preservation expert, and the blanket is considered to be the highest honor Native Americans can bestow, according to a news release from the museum.
Co-Donor Jeanne Dagenet is the great-great granddaughter of Christmas Dagenet, a leader of the Wea people who, in 1846, settled in the Louisburg area.
During the June board meeting, museum representatives discussed a number of activities taking place this summer.
The second annual craft show at Paola Park Square took place June 17, and it included a children’s craft activity in which they made Native American drums. The activity carried over to June 24, when participating children attended a morning talk followed by lunch at the museum.
Later that day, the June guest speaker, Warren Martin of Kansas Strong, shared some highlights of Kansas’ more than 100 years as a significant gas and oil contributor.
During July, the museum will host the Heartland Art Guild’s Miniature Art Show. The museum will not sponsor a July speaker because the gallery will be filled with miniature artwork from July 3 to July 28, according to the release.
The August speaker, though, will be James C. “Chris” Edwards, author of three published books about William Quantrill. Edwards will speak at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
The museum also plans to host a coffee for the Paola Chamber of Commerce as its last planned summer event.
Visitors may notice a new addition to the front of the museum, as a bench has been installed flanked by dual planters. The item is co-sponsored by the Miami County Master Gardeners. There also will be a new sign announcing upcoming museum events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.