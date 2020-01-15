PAOLA - Miami County Conservation District’s 74th annual meeting and dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Paola High School, located at 401 Angela St. in Paola.
Some of the meeting’s highlights will include a report of district activities and finances, election of two supervisors to serve three-year terms, and the conservation awards presentation.
This year’s district award winners are Don Porter, Buffer Award; Jamie Jackson, Grassland Award; and Ann McCort and Rossman family, Bankers Award.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, payable on site. Those planning to attend must RSVP to the district office at (913) 294-3751, Ext. 3. The office is located at 100 Angela St., Suite 3, in Paola.
