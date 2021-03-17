TOPEKA - Kansas will move to a newly combined Phase 3 and 4 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan starting March 22.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced the state's plan to move forward on the vaccination timeline on Monday, March 15.
The Miami County Health Department said in a March 15 Facebook post that it is preparing to move to additional phases of the state's vaccination distribution rollout.
The health department urges individuals interested in receiving the vaccine to fill out a COVID-19 interest survey found on the county's website. The survey is available to anyone 18 years or older, regardless of the phase, according to the department.
To access the survey, visit: https://miamicounty-miami-county-ks-health-dept.app.transform.civicplus.com/
"The interest form is used to gather information from individuals in all phases interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and when vaccine for your group becomes available and we are ready to move on, Miami County Health Department staff will use the interest form (both ways of submission) to contact you with information to schedule your vaccination," the department said in the post.
The Miami County Health Department asks those filling out the interest survey to not call the department to find out where they are on "the list."
"If you submit an interest form via online submission, you will receive a confirmation email. If you do not receive a confirmation, please ensure the survey was submitted appropriately," the department said.
For those who have difficulty filling out the online form, or do not have access to the internet, please call Miami County Health Department at (913) 294-2431 and a department representative will assist you in filling out the interest form, the department said.
The department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and again in the afternoon from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Please email covidmchd@miamicountyks.org with any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19.
Under the state's expedited timeline, Kansas is expected to move into the final phase of vaccinations by no later than May 1, according to a news release from the governor's office.
“Thanks to an increased supply in vaccine, Kansas will begin vaccinating individuals who qualify in either Phase 3 or Phase 4 on March 22,” Kelly said in the release. “This expedited timeline will allow Kansans to get back to work, back to school, and back to a more normal way of life. I urge all Kansans to do their part by getting vaccinated when it is their turn and continuing to follow the public health guidance, so we can return back to normal.”
Kelly also said March 15 the state will activate more providers to complete vaccinations, including safety-net clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and medical practices. Kansas will also partner with the federal government to set up mass vaccination sites in Kansas to increase the number of vaccinations possible per day, the governor's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.