Miami County has added four more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, increasing the county’s total count to 20.
The Miami County Health Department reported about 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, that all four new cases are unrelated and are determined to be close contacts of positive COVID-19 individuals who reside outside Miami County.
“We have seen an increase in the number of cases and this response is far from over,” the health department said in a post on its Facebook page.
The department issued a reminder for residents to be vigilant in their efforts to safeguard against the virus.
“We all have to prioritize health and safety by making the choice to stay home when sick, staying six feet away from non-household members, wearing a mask or face covering when in public, washing hands often, practicing respiratory etiquette and frequently cleaning and disinfecting highly touched surfaces,” the department said.
The health department reported all close contacts of the four new cases are being identified and contacted with further instruction on quarantine and self-monitoring.
Thirteen of the county's 20 cases are active. Seven individuals have already recovered, the health department previously reported.
The county has added 13 COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday, June 10.
A Paola High School student was among six new COVID-19 cases reported by the health department on Thursday, June 11. All of the people who tested positive reside within the same household and are appropriately isolated, according to a news release from the health department.
The news came just hours after three new cases were reported on Wednesday, June 10.
Miami County Health Department Director Rita McKoon told county commissioners at their meeting that Wednesday afternoon all three individuals who tested positive reside within the same household and all three had been appropriately isolated.
Kansas has 12,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 91 counties that have resulted in 1,035 hospitalizations and 254 deaths, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported at 9 a.m. Friday. Kansas has recorded 135,590 negative tests.
The report did not include the four new cases in Miami County, which county health department officials anticipated would be updated in the next KDHE report due out Monday, June 22.
Ford County has the most COVID-19 cases at 1,916, according to KDHE's report on Friday. Wyandotte County has the second-most cases at 1,872, followed by Finney County, 1,515; Johnson County, 1,229; Leavenworth County, 1,122; Seward County, 935; Sedgwick County, 830; Shawnee County, 485; and Lyon County, 475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.