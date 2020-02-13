Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, and Louisburg USD 416 have canceled classes for Thursday, Feb. 13, due to inclement weather.
Spring Hill USD 230 also will not have classes Thursday, Feb. 13. The district was already scheduled to be out of school for parent-teacher conferences.
Prairie View USD 362 also has canceled classes due to road conditions, according to the district's website.
At 6 a.m. Thursday the temperature was 8 degrees, with a real feel of minus 15 degrees. Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 18 degrees.
Motorists should be prepared for the hazardously cold conditions as they travel Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.