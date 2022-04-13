OSAWATOMIE — The first ever Mile 0 Flint Hills Trail Race is set to kick off Saturday, April 16, at the Mile Zero trailhead for the Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie.
The race will feature a 50K race that begins at 7 a.m., a 20-mile race that begins at 7 a.m., and a 10-mile race that begins at 8 a.m. A Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m.
It’s the first event organized by Midwest Endurance Race Co., which was founded recently by local residents Jennie Terflinger and Samantha Green.
Terflinger said the event will bring a lot of people into Miami County, as there are already 150 runners registered from as far away as South Dakota and New York, and there are about 50 volunteers.
The course is entirely on a flat, fast crushed gravel trail, with manned aid stations every 5 miles.
The races will be chip-timed, and Terflinger said the course is certified, which means all of the winners of the inaugural event will set course records.
To register, visit ultrasin up.com and search for the Mile 0 Flint Hills Trail Race.
