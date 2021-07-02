PAOLA – Good things come in small packages, and such is the case at the 16th annual Heartland Art Guild International Miniature Painting and Sculpture Show at the Miami County Historical Museum.
The show, which opened June 28 and will run through July 30, includes more than 200 paintings and sculptures that are all miniature in size.
In fact, none of the paintings exceed 25 square inches, and none of the sculptures exceed 6 inches in any direction, including the base.
Show entries came from all across the United States, as well as Wales, Australia and South Africa. A total of 65 artists participated.
This year’s juror is Donna Yeager of Overland Park. Yeager has been an award-winning artist/instructor/juror for over 30 years locally, nationally and internationally, according to the show’s program.
“When Jean Cook and Rita Beckford asked if I'd judge the Heartland Miniature show, I was honored,” Yeager said. “This is always an exceptional International show.”
Yeager has already completed her judging, and those who visit the free exhibit will be able to see which pieces received honors. Best of Show and Merit Awards will receive cash prizes and ribbons. Those who visit the exhibit can also vote for a People’s Choice Award, which will be awarded at the end of the show.
“Because of the exceptional quality of this year's show, it was difficult to judge,” Yeager said. “I wish I could give more awards, but each artist should feel pleased to be represented in this wonderful exhibit.”
Best of Show was awarded to Akiko Watanabe of Pacifica, Calif., for an acrylic piece called “Hunter and his reflection.” It’s a painting of a cat peering at his reflection in a mirror while sitting next to a sculpture of a cat.
“When I judge a show, I look for good composition, mastery of the medium, strong drawing skills, the effect of light, the use of color, manipulation of the edges, depth of field and also something that distinguishes the painting,” Yeager said. “’Hunter and his reflection’ by Akiko Watanabe is a very strongly executed painting. It is masterfully painted and draws the viewer into the unique storyline of the piece. The softness if the cat's fur against the cold hardness of the sculpture and their reflections in the window are handled with exceptional skill.”
Local artist Jean Cook of Paola was one of two Awards of Merit winners. Cook was awarded for her oil painting of a horse entitled “Bay Hunter.”
“’Bay Hunter’ by Jean Cook is a strong painting that utilizes wonderful use of varying textural qualities, strong drawing skills and wonderful handling of the paint and brush strokes,” Yeager said. “I also enjoyed how the artist left an unfinished look to the painting.”
The other Award of Merit winner was Lonetta Avelar of Lynnwood, Wash., for her scratchboard piece of a bear entitled “Layabout.”
“The resting bear is beautifully done and creates a sense of gentleness to an otherwise strong and ferocious animal,” Yeager said. “The lighting and varied edges add to the success of this beautiful piece.”
The five honorable mention winners were:
Janet Laird-Lagassee of Auburn, Maine, for her watercolor piece entitled “Paperwork;” Diana Wyles of Fort Bragg, Calif., for her acrylic piece entitled “The Yellow Crop Duster;” Vivian De Kosinsky of Falls Church, Va., for her etching with watercolor piece entitled “Kitchen Visit;” Linda Rossin of Oak Ridge, N.J., for her acrylic piece entitled “Bright Eyes;” and June Holloway of Fort Worth, Texas, for her oil painting entitled “Innocence.”
The miniature art exhibit is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Miami County Historical Museum, which is located at 12 E. Peoria St. in Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.