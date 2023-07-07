230712_mr_mini_art_01

PAOLA – Talented artists from across the country and beyond have artwork featured in the 18th annual Heartland Art Guild International Miniature Painting and Sculpture Show at the Miami County Historical Museum.

The show, which opened July 3 and will run through July 28, includes 236 paintings and sculptures that are all miniature in size.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.