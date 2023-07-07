Artist Lorna Stroup (middle) of Overland Park and her husband, Larry, and friend Suzie Stiles of Overland Park check out the Heartland Art Guild's miniature art display at the Miami County Historical Museum in Paola.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
The miniature art exhibit at the Miami County Historical Museum includes pieces created by artists from across the country and overseas.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
PAOLA – Talented artists from across the country and beyond have artwork featured in the 18th annual Heartland Art Guild International Miniature Painting and Sculpture Show at the Miami County Historical Museum.
The show, which opened July 3 and will run through July 28, includes 236 paintings and sculptures that are all miniature in size.
In fact, none of the paintings exceed 25 square inches, and none of the sculptures exceed 6 inches in any direction, including the base.
Organizer Jean Cook said show entries came from all across the United States, as well as international locations like Wales, Australia and Belgium. A total of 77 artists participated.
This year’s juror is Steven Greenwall, who taught art for 24 years at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kan. He has also won numerous awards for his artwork, according to the show’s program.
Best of Show and Merit Awards will receive cash prizes and ribbons.
Members of the public are invited to attend a reception and awards ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the museum, which is located at 12 E. Peoria St. in Paola.
The Heartland Art Guild also will be hosting a Paola Chamber of Commerce coffee event at 9 a.m. Friday, July 14, at the museum. The coffee event is free and open to the public.
The miniature art exhibit is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the museum.
