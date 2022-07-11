PAOLA — Artists from all over the United States and six countries submitted paintings and sculptures for the 17th annual Heartland Art Guild International Miniature Painting and Sculpture Art Show at the Miami County Historical Museum.
Jean Cook, member of the Heartland Art Guild and chairperson for the show, introduced Mayor Leigh House and thanked everyone for coming to the show Saturday, July 9.
Mayor Grandon announced the winners. There is one more award to be announced, the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced near the end of the show to allow more people to vote. The exhibit will continue to be on display through the end of July.
The exhibition features 73 artists who entered 228 paintings which are on display at the Miami County Historical Museum in Paola. The show has artwork from across the United States as well as pieces from England, Wales, South Africa, Australia, Belgium and Scotland.
Larry DeGraff was the juror for this year’s show. DeGraff started making fine art after working as a greeting card artist for Hallmark Cards. He studied illustration and figurative painting at the Kansas City Art Institute. His goal is to paint light as he sees it.
DeGraff has had his work featured in Southwest Art & Plein Air Magazine and has won national awards for his work.
“To me, the best paintings have a magical quality,” DeGraff said. “They lift the spirit. That’s what hits me first. Then when I study them I find the drawing, composition, values, color, atmosphere, brushwork and storytelling skills that created the initial response.”
Honorable Mention ($100)
Christian Rzyski of Belgium for a gouache: Collioure III.
Katherine Weber of Woodstock. Ill., for a watercolor on terraskin: Chippie.
Akiko Watanabe of Pacific, Cali., for an acrylic: Curious Rusty II.
Karen Baruth of Olathe, Kan., for an oil, On A Clear Day.
Jeanie Gordon of Warren, Ohio, for an oil: Not Yet Pie.
Award of Merit ($200)
Elaine Hahn of Holiday, Fla., for an oil: Aspen Grove.
Jean Terry of Lenexa, Kan., for a pastel: Winter Beauty.
Best of Show ($300)
Janet Laird-Lagasse of Auburn, Main, for a watercolor: C.V. Ledger.
