The “Gingerbread Breakaway” foot race in the 500 block of Main Street is back by popular demand for Osawatomie’s Miracle on Main Street holiday celebration Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., is just one of a host of activities in store for this year’s celebration, which begins with the Red-Nosed Reindeer Run and Ride at the Flint Hills Mile Zero Trailhead and concludes with a showing of “Christmas Story” at the Midway Drive-in.

OSAWATOMIE — Sign-ups for free pictures with Santa began Monday, Nov. 21, as Osawatomie’s Miracle on Main Street is just around the corner.

The annual holiday celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, with most activities occurring in the downtown city center. Miracle on Main Street is being co-sponsored by the city of Osawatomie and the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce and supported by local businesses, organization and volunteers.

