The “Gingerbread Breakaway” foot race in the 500 block of Main Street is back by popular demand for Osawatomie’s Miracle on Main Street holiday celebration Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., is just one of a host of activities in store for this year’s celebration, which begins with the Red-Nosed Reindeer Run and Ride at the Flint Hills Mile Zero Trailhead and concludes with a showing of “Christmas Story” at the Midway Drive-in.
OSAWATOMIE — Sign-ups for free pictures with Santa began Monday, Nov. 21, as Osawatomie’s Miracle on Main Street is just around the corner.
The annual holiday celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, with most activities occurring in the downtown city center. Miracle on Main Street is being co-sponsored by the city of Osawatomie and the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce and supported by local businesses, organization and volunteers.
A full slate of activities begins with the Red-Nosed Reindeer Run and Ride from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Flint Hills Mile Zero Trailhead. The event is being organized by Midwest Endurance Race Co.
Other activities include:
Kids crafts from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the City Auditorium. The activity is being sponsored by the Osawatomie Public Library.
Free pictures with Santa, from 1 to 4 p.m., with Our Clique Photography and CC Photo & Design in the 500 block of Main Street. Registration is required. Go to www.osawatomieks.org or www.osawatomiechamber.org to register, beginning Monday, Nov. 21.
A vendor fair is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Cornerstone.
Mrs. Claus’ story hour will be from 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., for “Littles and Bigs” by the Christmas Tree/City Auditorium Stage.
Raffle prizes will be announced every hour. Entry boxes are available at participating businesses, beginning Monday, Nov. 21. City and chamber organizers said raffle-prize announcements will be streamed live on Facebook.
A special performance by the Paola School of Dance is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. in the City Auditorium.
The Gingerbread Breakaway foot race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street.
Lighting of the downtown and the Mayor’s Christmas Tree in front of City Hall is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. A reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” will take place following the tree lighting.
The celebration concludes with Miracle at the Midway Drive-in at 6 p.m. Midway Drive-in will be showing “Christmas Story” and festival extras.
