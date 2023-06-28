PAOLA – Stu Tomlinson was 9 years old when his father acquired a 1924 Model T touring car, and it didn’t take long for the young car enthusiast to fall in love with the style of the classic automobile.
“I took the bait,” Tomlinson said about inheriting his father’s passion for the Model T.
Now, 50 years later, that vintage vehicle is still in the Tomlinson family, along with other Model T models and memorabilia that have transformed the garage of Tomlinson’s Paola home into a makeshift automobile museum.
Parked in the garage are a 1913 Model T Huckster delivery vehicle, 1927 Model T Tudor, and a 1929 Model A.
Local residents also may have spotted Tomlinson cruising around town in his 1911 Model T touring vehicle that is one of Ford’s earliest models. It features a crank start and original engine, which has a serial number of 86720.
Tomlinson said the vehicle was hand built early in the process before the Ford Motor Company started the assembly line in 1913. Ford made about 15 million Model Ts in total over a 19-year period.
Tomlinson’s garage features framed pictures of Model T models, vintage tools, license plates and even a custom sign that says “MODEL T GARAGE.”
All are a tribute to the Model T automobile that Henry Ford of the Ford Motor Company produced from 1908 to 1927.
“He made this for the average man,” Tomlinson said. “Every year he lowered the price. The Model T put America on wheels.”
Tomlinson’s neighbors are used to seeing him cruise around their neighborhood near Lake Miola in his Model T vehicles, but if they happened to glance at his house on June 13, they likely did a double take.
Parked in the front yard was a 1914 Model T roadster designed to pull a vintage custom camper, and in the driveway were Model T roadsters from 1919 and 1925.
The vehicles belonged to fellow Model T enthusiasts George Akin, Dom Denio and Dean Yoder, who stopped by to see Tomlinson on their way to the Experience the Flint Hills National Tour in Manhattan.
All four men are part of the Model T Ford Club of America, which organized the event.
Akin is from Knoxville, Tenn., and he is vice president of the national club. He bought his first Model T, a 1925 coupe, when he was 18 years old for $200, and he put it together himself. He still owns the vehicle today and has driven it on multiple trips, including a recent one to New England.
During his trip to Manhattan, though, Akin was driving a 1914 Model T custom roadster pickup towing a custom-built camper. Everything is designed to match the time period of the Model T vehicles, and Akin and Denio slept in the camper in Tomlinson’s front yard as they camped out overnight before heading for Manhattan.
Denio is from Chattanooga, Tenn., and he drove his own 1919 Model T roadster pickup to Manhattan. He proudly showed off the vehicle’s unique features, such as kerosene lanterns and a hand crank.
“I’m old and cranky, like my car,” Denio joked.
Yoder, who is from Iowa City, Iowa, slept in the back of his 1925 Model T roadster pickup in Tomlinson’s driveway.
“It was the first year that Ford made the metal pickup box,” Yoder said.
When the men got hungry, they opened up their vintage chest filled with old camping supplies and cooked up some grub just like it was done 100 years ago.
On the morning of Tuesday, June 13, Tomlinson and his friends were packing up their gear as they prepared to make the trip to Manhattan. They knew the journey would take a little longer than the average driver since they planned to steer clear of highways. Akin said they typically stick to back roads since the Model T’s cruising speed is 35 to 40 miles per hour.
Tomlinson was one of the organizers of the Manhattan event, and he planned to bring a visual carburetor display, among other items. Tomlinson said he loves the simplicity of the Model T’s assembly. He has driven his Model T all over the USA during the past several years.
“I can actually work on it,” Tomlinson said. “I’ve done full restorations, partial restorations and all kinds of road assistance for those who need help along the way."
For more information about the Model T Ford Club of America, go online to mtfca.com.
