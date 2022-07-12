LOUISBURG – Ultramarathon runner Michael Wardian has made quite the name for himself running across the country with his beard waving in the wind like Forrest Gump.
But unlike Tom Hanks’ famous movie character, Wardian actually had a purpose when he started running from San Francisco to Washington, DC, earlier this summer.
Wardian’s goal was to raise $100,000 for clean water projects through World Vision. He knew it would be a difficult undertaking though, as he set off May 1 for his longest run ever, crossing the country on US Route 50 in 75 days.
He ran about 50 miles per day, and on June 6 his journey took him straight through the heart of Louisburg. He even stopped at Local Brew to meet some local residents who were cheering him on.
He was quickly back on the road though, and on July 1 he accomplished his first goal when he reached the Atlantic Ocean at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
He also accomplished his second goal, as his cross-country campaign raised more than $100,00 for World Vision clean water projects.
Wardian, 48, is from Arlington, Va., and has completed more than 300 marathons and ultramarathons, including setting Guinness World Records, representing the USA on all seven continents, and running across Israel in 10 days, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.