LOUISBURG – Modern Woodmen representatives Jonathon Mallett and Amanda Lancaster recently presented the fraternal financial services organization’s Hometown Heroes Award to Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer and his staff.
Mallett, regional director, handed the award to Chief Bauer in front of some of his officers and staff who had gathered in mid-April at the police department on Metcalf Road for the special presentation.
The police department was selected for Modern Woodmen of America’s Hometown Heroes Award for its dedication and tireless service to the community.
Modern Woodmen, with a regional office on South Broadway in downtown Louisburg, designed the Hometown Heroes program to recognize individuals and organizations across the country for their volunteerism, accomplishments and contributions to communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.