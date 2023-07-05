Contractors for Mokan Dial have begun the process of laying $15 million worth of fiber optic cables in Miami and Franklin counties thanks in large part to a $12 million grant from the Kansas Office of Broadband Development.
Summer contractors for Mokan Dial have begun work laying $15 million worth of fiber optic cables in Miami and Franklin counties.
The project will give high speed internet access to more than 1,600 locations in the Rantoul and Stanton areas, according to a news release from Miami County Economic Development and Franklin County Development Council.
The first connections were expected to be activated in late June, and all of the connections are expected to be complete by spring of 2024, according to the release.
Mokan Dial is funding most of the project with a $12 million grant it secured from the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. The remaining almost $3 million will be paid by the provider, according to the release.
Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae and Paul Bean, executive director of the Franklin County Development Council, assisted with the grant application and have provided support to the company during the construction phase, according to the release.
With assistance from McRae and Bean, Mokan leaders are now looking toward their next expansion project, which includes proposals for another location in Miami County and two more in Franklin County, according to the release.
Mokan Dial is part of Townes Telecommunications, Inc., which is a family-owned holding company overseeing operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Kansas and Pennsylvania.
