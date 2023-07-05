230705_mr_mokan_01

Summer contractors for Mokan Dial have begun work laying $15 million worth of fiber optic cables in Miami and Franklin counties.

The project will give high speed internet access to more than 1,600 locations in the Rantoul and Stanton areas, according to a news release from Miami County Economic Development and Franklin County Development Council.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

