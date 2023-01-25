MoKan Dial has received a nearly $5.6 million state grant to expand broadband service to a section of Miami County outlined by the green border. The gray dots represent an area that MoKan Dial added after the original grant proposal was submitted and will be paid for by the telecommunications company. The 18-month project is estimated to cost $7.9 million and is set to begin construction this month. The Louisburg-based company is owned by Townes Telecommunications of Lewisville, Ark.
MoKan Dial telecommunications has been awarded a nearly $5.6 million state grant to expand broadband service to a 65-square mile area in the rural, mostly western part of the county.
Buster Brady, director of operations for Townes Telecommunications in Lewisville, Ark., spoke about the project with county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18 — the same day the governor announced the MoKan Dial grant and several others. Townes Telecommunications purchased Louisburg-based MoKan Dial in 1994.
MoKan Dial’s broadband expansion project is set to get underway this month, Brady said. The project area stretches from west of Hillsdale Lake to southwest of Osawatomie and east to the outskirts of Paola. The project also includes the community of Stanton.
“We’ve got contractors lined up. We’ve got materials already on the yard,” Brady said. “We’re ready to get started. It is an 18-month project, but we anticipate providing service way before then.”
MoKan Dial currently serves the communities of Louisburg, Hillsdale, Rantoul and Freeman, Mo.
This new project is designed to provide 1G symmetrical broadband service to 953 locations, Brady said. About 97 percent of the 65-square-mile project area is said to be underserved, according to the original grant proposal.
In addition to the grant award of $1,590,145, MoKan Dial is investing over $2 million in the $7.9 million project.
In showing its support for broadband expansion in Miami County, the County Commission contributed $10,000 to the MoKan Dial project — the same offer it made to other service providers that have come before the commission with broadband network expansion proposals that are focused on the county.
Brady said the telecommunications company is excited about the project, and it is great for the community. He thanked the commissioners and Economic Development Director Janet McRae for their support throughout the grant process.
The network lines will be placed in county rights-of-way throughout the project area.
Brady said he will be meeting with Road and Bridge Director Eric Sandberg and the engineering crew to ensure the company adheres to the county’s regulations and permit process.
He said MoKan Dial plans to reapply through a different funding program for five broadband grant proposals targeted at Miami County that have not yet been awarded.
“We’re not finished,” Brady said. “We still want to be a huge part of this community.”
Commission Chair Tyler Vaughan thanked Townes Telecommunications/MoKan Dial for their prompt focus on serving a critical need Miami County has and will continue to have for broadband service.
“Looking at the map, this catches a lot of our rural community,” Vaughan said. “That’s fantastic.”
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday, Jan. 18, that $44.5 million will be awarded to nine service providers to extend high-speed internet to 18,468 locations in 15 underserved counties across the state. This is the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.
The CPF program provides funding to make broadband connections in critical areas of the state that lack access to high-speed internet, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The $83.5 million total CPF investment, combined with almost $42 million in matching funds, will result in more than 24,500 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities, and other public institutions being connected to fast, reliable internet for the first time, according to the release.
The largest grant award of nearly $10.8 million went to Nex-Tech to provide broadband service to two projects in Decatur and Saline counties.
Perhaps the most collaborate grant went to the Iowa Tribe and its partners for $1.4 million to provide broadband service in Doniphan County.
“This very rural, remote, and economically disadvantaged area in the northeast corner of Kansas is 91 percent unserved,” according to the grant proposal. “The project will be based on a partnership between the Iowa Tribe, Doniphan County, Rainbow Telecommunications, and the City of White Cloud.”
One of the largest, if not the largest, projects in terms of area went to GBT Rural to expand broadband service in Pawnee and Stafford counties for nearly $6.8 million.
“More than 365 square miles of an economically distressed area with a 92 percent unserved population will be covered by GBT Rural,” according to the grant proposal.
