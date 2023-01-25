230125_mr_broadband_01

MoKan Dial telecommunications has been awarded a nearly $5.6 million state grant to expand broadband service to a 65-square mile area in the rural, mostly western part of the county.

Buster Brady, director of operations for Townes Telecommunications in Lewisville, Ark., spoke about the project with county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18 — the same day the governor announced the MoKan Dial grant and several others. Townes Telecommunications purchased Louisburg-based MoKan Dial in 1994.

