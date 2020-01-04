OSAWATOMIE – The city of Osawatomie will usher in 2020 with a new assistant to the city manager.
Samantha Moon will join the City Hall staff as assistant to the city manager effective Monday, Jan. 6, interim City Manager Mike Smith announced Tuesday, Dec. 31, in a news release.
Currently vice president of the Osawatomie Public Library’s board of directors, Moon studied English and creative writing at Baker University. She spent 15 years working in grocery retail where she reached the position of store manager before joining the library staff in July 2019, according to the release.
Smith said that after a search which resulted in interviews with four capable candidates from across the region he decided to promote an internal applicant.
“We’re looking forward to her joining us in January,” Smith said of Moon.
In addition to her position on the library board, Moon has served a variety of community service positions, including several years on the former John Brown Jamboree Committee.
The city had several good applicants, and Moon was the best fit for this position, Mayor Mark Govea said.
“She is a very smart, hard-working and creative person with great skills,” Govea said. “She has a strong interest in what’s best for this community and someone that will be here for a while. It will be nice having a homegrown person in this very important position.”
The opening recently occurred when Meagan Borth resigned as assistant city manager effective Dec. 27 to accept a position with the city of Lake Jackson, Texas, Smith said in the news release.
“Miss Borth proved invaluable during her tenure as assistant city manager, and we wish her well in her next chapter.” Smith said.
