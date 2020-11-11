Miami County voters turned out by the thousands to vote in advance for the 2020 general election.
In fact, more people voted in advance than cast ballots at the county’s polling sites in the 2020 presidential election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said that the more than 10,000 votes recorded in advance was a new record for the county.
Of those advance votes, 6,854 were cast in-person at the county’s advance voting site in the former sheriff’s office at 118 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
Local businessman Mike Hursey was among the first Miami County residents to cast a ballot in the presidential election when advance voting kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 14.
A line stretched down the sidewalk to the curb as people tried to social distance while waiting for the doors to open. The vacant building, the former sheriff’s office/jail, was converted into the county’s advance voting site — with extra COVID-19 safety precautions.
“We arrived about 7:45 and there were about 15 to 20 in front of us,” Hursey, owner of Casa Somerset, said in an earlier interview. “By the time we went through and came out there was no line. I was doing it to vote and promote advance voting. It is very easy and really no lines — usually.”
Additionally, the County Clerk/Election Office has received 3,744 mail ballots to date, White said early Friday, Nov. 6. It’s not the final total because mail ballots that the county receives through Friday, Nov. 6 — which were postmarked on or before Nov. 3 — are eligible to be counted.
County voters cast 7,153 ballots at the polls Nov. 3.
In total, 17,820 ballots were cast as of Election Day, which is a record number of votes cast in one election, White said. The county has 24,764 registered voters.
The county recorded a 71.96 percent turnout Nov. 3, topping the previous two presidential elections in 2016 and 2012 when the turnout topped 68 percent in both of those elections.
While it was the most votes cast in a single election, the turnout percentage did not set a record, White said.
“In November 2008, we had a 76.3 percent turnout,” she said.
White said voters did cast a record number of mail ballots. And, this election, the county installed ballot collection boxes in Osawatomie, Louisburg and Spring Hill. Previously, the county had one ballot drop box, located outside the county administration building in Paola.
“I believe it was a good option for the voters to be able to save postage and feel confident that their ballot was received,” White said of the new ballot boxes. “We had over 3,000 (ballots) returned via the drop boxes.”
It was evident from the start that advance voting was going to play a significant role in this election.
“Today was the first day to mail ballots and we have 3,529 ballots on their way,” White said Oct. 14 in a Facebook post. “In addition, 363 people came to cast their vote in person. Those numbers are record-breaking for Miami County.”
The clerk’s office has never mailed out that many advance ballots for a presidential election and certainly not on the first day, White said.
“We have mailed more ballots today than (people) voted by ballot in any presidential election during the whole advance period,” White said Oct. 14. “I believe our previous first day presidential election in-person voting (record) was approximately 150 people.”
