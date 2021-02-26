The Miami County Health Department has received 3,600 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses and administered more than 3,000 of them.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan reported those numbers to the Miami County Commission at its Wednesday, Feb. 24, meeting.
Based on numbers provided by the county health department, Whelan told commissioners 2,511 first doses and 560 second doses had been administered through Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Whelan’s written report indicated 790 doses were reallocated to Auburn LTC and Auburn Retail, as well as Vohs and Auten pharmacies to assist with vaccinations for school employees, childcare providers and Tri-Ko’s employees and residents.
The health department reports 16 first- and second-dose clinics have been completed in the county since January, and 23 clinics are scheduled through April.
The department’s online vaccine survey is still active and new responses are being recorded daily, Whelan said. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 2,279 people had filled out the survey indicating their interest in receiving the vaccine.
Whelan said the number of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 2 continues to fluctuate. A person has to reside or work in Miami County to be eligible.
“As people receive the vaccine, their names are removed from the list,” Whelan told commissioners.
He added that the health department is distributing vaccine equally to each category within Phase 2.
A link to the vaccine survey can be found on the front page of the Miami County website: www.miamicountyks.org.
The county is receiving a steady supply of vaccine. The health department received 400 doses the week of Feb. 15 and 500 doses the week of Feb. 22.
COVID-19 cases
Miami County has recorded 2,629 total cases as of Friday, Feb. 26, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Information about active cases was not available.
KDHE reported Miami County has recorded 41 deaths, with a median age of 81. The county has logged 99 hospital admissions, with 22 patients admitted to intensive care units.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests conducted in Miami County between Feb. 11 and Feb. 23 was 5.9 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.