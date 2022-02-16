OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie received twice as many applications as were needed to fill seven vacancies on the city’s newly reorganized tourism committee.
Council members, at their Jan. 27 meeting, voted unanimously to reestablish the seven-member board. In opting to revive the committee, which had been dormant for some time, city officials agreed tourism can play a larger role in driving Osawatomie’s economy.
The city received 15 applications for the seven committee positions.
The council plans to appoint the committee members at the governing body’s Feb. 24 meeting.
Council member Cathy Caldwell has been selected to serve as liaison between the council and tourism committee.
While the tourism committee will make recommendations to the governing body on tourism initiatives, marketing and how transient guest tax dollars are spent, most of the discussion at the Jan. 27 meeting focused on its role in supporting Osawatomie’s four signature events — John Brown Jamboree 2.0, Lights on the Lake, Freedom Festival and Border War BBQ.
“These four signature events are the most important to bringing people into our community besides giving our community something to celebrate,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said.
