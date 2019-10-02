PAOLA — All non-emergency Miami County offices will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, so county staff can attend the annual employee appreciation lunch.
County commissioners on Sept. 18 approved the midday closure for that Friday to make it possible for more employees to attend. Offices will reopen at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.