The 2019 general election produced only a couple of changes as most incumbents in city and school board races were reelected.
Voters renewed the city of Paola’s half-cent sales tax and Miami County’s quarter-cent sales tax in convincing fashion Tuesday, Nov 5. In both cases, more than 70 percent of voters cast “yes” votes.
Miami County voters also supported the state constitutional amendment question, and so did others across the state.
With 100 percent of the local precincts reporting, Miami County voters cast 1,734 “yes” votes and 1,218 “no” votes. At the state level, with all 315 precincts reporting, there were 198,180 “yes” votes or 60 percent, compared to 134,348 “no” votes or 40 percent.
The amendment ends the practice of adjusting U.S. Census numbers. Kansas is the only state in the nation that still adjusts its numbers for college students and military personnel to reflect where those individuals consider their permanent residency.
Now that the amendment is approved, a person’s residency for the census count will be based on where they reside April 1, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
A total of 3,230 ballots were cast, or 13.89 percent of the 23,253 registered voters in Miami County. The percentage was up substantially compared to the 2017 city/school general election when 7.65 percent of the county’s voters cast ballots.
See the accompanying articles for the unofficial election results of city and school board races across the county. The results won’t become official until after the canvass of votes Friday, Nov. 15, when provisional ballots may be approved and added to the totals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.