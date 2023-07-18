230719_mr_mounted_shoot

Emily Gomez of Paola, and her horse, Ombre, compete in a mounted shooters competition. The up-and-coming sport will be featured during the rodeo at the Miami Country Fair this summer.

 Submitted Photo

PAOLA — A new sport will be under the bright lights of the Miami County Rodeo Arena this summer with a mounted shooters exhibition.

The mounted shooter exhibition, featuring cowboys and cowgirls showing off their ability to shoot a gun while riding a horse, will be held immediately following the rodeo on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

