PAOLA — A new sport will be under the bright lights of the Miami County Rodeo Arena this summer with a mounted shooters exhibition.
The mounted shooter exhibition, featuring cowboys and cowgirls showing off their ability to shoot a gun while riding a horse, will be held immediately following the rodeo on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.
“This takes folks back like they are in the wild west,” said Emily Gomez, one of the local riders in the exhibition. “It is a very high spirited and fun competition, with a family-oriented atmosphere.”
The mounted shooter exhibition will feature five to seven riders each night.
Cowboys and cowgirls will be using .45 single-shot-action revolvers and shotguns for the demonstration. Guns are loaded with black powder that sprays approximately 15 feet.
“It is an up-and-coming sport that mixes riding and shooting like nothing else,” Gomez said.
Riders run a pattern lined with balloon targets. Each pattern consists of 10 balloons. Five balloons will be one color and the other five a different color.
The fastest time with a clean pattern wins. Penalties are given for various reasons, such as missing a balloon or knocking down a barrel.
Gomez, a graduate of Paola High School, has been competing in the mounted shooter events for the past two years.
She placed third in the national mounted shooters competition in Lincoln, Neb., in May.
Gomez will be riding her horse, Ombre, for the event.
“He is my go-to for everything,” she said. “He does great, but I need to shoot faster to keep up with him.”
Other local riders in the demonstration are Nicole Jacobson, Kendahl Jacobson, Rick Jones and Mike Douglass.
The Kansas State Fair and Missouri State Fair are coming up this summer. Both offer prize money for mounted shooters competitions.
Gomez, a nurse, is back home in Paola now. She has worked as a traveling nurse in the past.
She has spent much of the summer in Iowa working on the mounted shooting with Ombre.
“They have tons of great shooting events in Iowa,” she said. “I got to meet some great people there who taught me a lot.
“The goal is to get more local people to start mounted shooting.” Gomez said. “Then we can bring some big shoots here locally.”
