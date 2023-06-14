A pothole (left) is pictured on East Street between Wea and Peoria streets. The finished street project (right) is one of several stretches of roadway in Paola to recently receive 2 inches of mill and overlay.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
City of Paola
This map provided by Paola Public Works illustrates which streets were a part of this year’s rehabilitation program. All of the projects cost a combined $425,000.
PAOLA — Paola drivers may have noticed smoother roads recently throughout town, as crews have been busy making repairs as part of the city’s annual street rehabilitation plan.
Earlier this year, Paola City Council members approved the street rehabilitation plan presented by Paola Public Works Director Kirk Rees.
The plan included the complete rebuild of a portion of Overhill Drive and six inches of patching on Lake Miola Drive.
Other projects included fixing the storm sewer crossing on Water Works Road, sealing cracks in the Rockwood subdivision, rebuilding the intersection of Chippewa and East streets, and patching concrete on Peoria and Hickory streets.
The following streets were scheduled to receive 2 inches of mill and overlay:
Kaskaskia Street from Mulberry to Iron streets
Hickory Street from College to Kaskaskia streets and from Kaskaskia south to the alley
Walnut Street from Kaskaskia to Tower streets
East Street from Wea to Peoria streets
Wea Street west of East Street and going east 70 feet
East Street from Peoria Street north to Piankishaw Street
South Gold Street from Virginia Street to Gold Terrace
Redbud Drive from Sundance Drive to North East Street
North East Street from Redbud Drive to Baptiste Drive
Intersection of Wea and Brayman streets
Maple Street from Wea to Miami streets
Castle Street from Wea to Miami streets and from Wea to Peoria streets
Rees said the total cost of this year’s street rehabilitation program was $425,000, and all of the projects are complete except for the rebuild of Overhill Drive.
