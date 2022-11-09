Miami County residents will have several upcoming opportunities to attend Veterans Day services and honor those who have served their country.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, falls on Friday this year, and schools and other organizations have scheduled events that day to honor local veterans.
The following is a breakdown of the community events, and all are open to the public.
PAOLA
The annual Veterans Day service in Paola is set to take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Miami County Veterans Memorial near the intersection of Baptiste and Hospital drives.
The event will feature an Honor Guard, 21-gun salute and Legion Riders, as well as the laying of the wreath by members of the Ladies Auxiliary.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will move to the Paola American Legion building.
A couple of Paola schools also are planning Veterans Day events that are open to the public.
Sunflower Elementary’s annual Veterans Day program will shift back to an in-person format this year after being an outdoor parade format the past two years.
Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend the program, which will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, inside the gymnasium at Sunflower Elementary.
Visitors are then encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. Veterans Day service at the Miami County Veterans Memorial.
Local veterans and community members are also invited to attend Paola Middle School’s annual Veterans Day program at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the middle school.
OSAWATOMIE
Veterans are invited to Osawatomie High School on Friday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day ceremony inside Mac Steele Gymnasium.
The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Veterans are invited to come early for a luncheon at noon. Veterans are encouraged to RSVP by calling Osawatomie High School at (913) 755-2191.
Community members are also invited to attend the student-led program.
LOUISBURG
Louisburg will once again offer two Veterans Day ceremonies inside the gymnasium at Louisburg High School.
The first program will begin at 10 a.m., and veterans and community members are invited to attend.
Organizer Alison Moore said the LHS band will perform processional and recessional music as well as The Military Medley and taps.
Louisburg Middle School Intermediate and Advanced Choirs will be performing as well as the LHS Concert and Select Choirs. The Intermediate Choir will be singing “Grand Old Flag” and “To Those Who Serve.” The Advanced Choir will be singing “America, The Beautiful” and “Voices That Care.” The Concert Choir will perform “God Bless America” and “Song for the Unsung Hero” and the Select Choir will be performing “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless the USA.”
Veterans from Louisburg’s VFW and American Legion will be there to present the colors and the 21-gun salute, Moore said.
The K-5 Veterans Day concert will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the LHS Gym. The concert will feature student speakers and music performed by students at Rockville and Broadmoor elementary schools.
Performances will include: “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by selected fifth grade District Honor Choir members, “Military Medley” performed by all students along with the LHS Band, and a guest speaker and soloist from Ukraine for “This Land is Your Land.”
Broadmoor Elementary will be performing the following songs: “Fifty Nifty United States,” “American Tears,” and “TAPS Prologue.” Rockville Elementary will be performing the following songs: “Oh, I Love America,” “Yankee Doodle,” “Dreams of You.”
The concert will start with both schools joining together and singing “The Battle Hymn of Gettysburg,” and conclude with both schools continuing the Louisburg tradition of singing “God Bless the USA” together, according to a news release.
SPRING HILL
The Cole-Smith American Legion Post No. 350 in Spring Hill will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Spring Hill Middle School South, located at 301 E. South St. in Spring Hill.
The ceremony will feature members of the Cole-Smith American Legion Post No. 350, along with children, local veterans and other community members.
A Veterans Day free pancake feed will take place Saturday thanks to a joint effort by the Cole-Smith American Legion Post No. 350, Cole-Smith American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit No. 350, and Spring Hill United Methodist Church.
The pancake feed will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Spring Hill Civic Center, located at 401 N. Madison St.
The event is open to the public, and community members are invited to attend and share fellowship and food with local veterans, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.