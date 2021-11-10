Miami County residents will have several upcoming opportunities to attend Veterans Day services and honor those who have served their country.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, falls on Thursday this year, and schools and other organizations have scheduled events that day to honor local veterans.
The following is a breakdown of the community events, and all are open to the public.
PAOLA
The annual Veterans Day service in Paola is set to take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Miami County Veterans Memorial near the intersection of Baptiste and Hospital drives.
The event will feature an Honor Guard, 21-gun salute and Legion Riders, as well as the laying of the wreath by members of the Ladies Auxiliary.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will move to the Paola American Legion building.
A couple of Paola schools also are planning Veterans Day events that are open to the public.
Sunflower Elementary’s annual Veterans Day program will once again be in an outdoor parade format this year.
The drive-through parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, weather permitting. Students will line the sidewalks around Sunflower’s parking lot, bus loop and Angela Drive, while holding up banners and singing songs to thank veterans as they drive by.
The American Legion Riders will lead the parade. Veterans should line up on Angela Drive in front of Paola High School.
Visitors are then encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. Veterans Day service at the Miami County Veterans Memorial.
Local veterans and community members are also invited to attend Paola Middle School’s annual Veterans Day program from 2:25 to 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the middle school.
OSAWATOMIE
Veterans are invited to Osawatomie High School on Thursday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day ceremony inside Mac Steele Gymnasium.
The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Veterans are asked to be at the high school by 1:15 p.m., and special seating for them will be provided.
Veterans are encouraged to RSVP by calling Osawatomie High School at (913) 755-2191.
Community members are also invited to attend the student-led program.
LOUISBURG
Two separate Veterans Day ceremonies are scheduled to take place Thursday, Nov. 11, inside the gymnasium at Louisburg High School. Veterans and other community members are invited to attend both events.
The first program will begin at 10 a.m. Organizer Alison Moore said the LHS band will perform processional and recessional music as well as The Military Medley and taps.
Louisburg Middle School Intermediate and Advanced Choirs will be performing as well as the LHS Concert and Select Choirs. The Intermediate Choir will be singing “Grand Old Flag” and “To Those Who Serve.” The Advanced Choir will be singing “America, The Beautiful” and “Voices That Care.” The Concert Choir will perform “God Bless America” and “Song for the Unsung Hero” and the Select Choir will be performing “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless the USA.”
Veterans from Louisburg’s VFW and American Legion will be there to present the colors and the 21-gun salute, Moore said.
The second ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in the LHS gymnasium, and it will be the K-5 Veterans Day Concert featuring students from Rockville and Broadmoor elementary schools.
Music directors Rose Bentley and Jessica Brummel are organizers of the concert. The concert will include a variety of patriotic songs, as well as student speakers.
Attendees will also be able to hear Aidan Cunningham, United We Stand essay competition winner, according to the event’s program.
SPRING HILL
The Cole-Smith American Legion Post No. 350 in Spring Hill will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Spring Hill Middle School South, located at 301 E. South St. in Spring Hill.
The ceremony will feature members of the Cole-Smith American Legion Post No. 350 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit No. 350, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders, along with children, local veterans and other community members.
