230510_mr_osa_levee_art_01

Artist Lynnsey Fletcher of Art by Lynnsey recently completed this mural on the Eighth Street levee wing walls in Osawatomie.

 Art by Lynnsey Facebook page

OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie recently celebrated another completed mural project in the city.

A ribbon-cutting took place April 27 for the newly finished “Bee the Good” mural at the Eighth Street levee wing walls by Art by Lynnsey.

