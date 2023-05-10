top story Mural project brightens Eight Street levee wing walls By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Artist Lynnsey Fletcher of Art by Lynnsey recently completed this mural on the Eighth Street levee wing walls in Osawatomie. Art by Lynnsey Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie recently celebrated another completed mural project in the city.A ribbon-cutting took place April 27 for the newly finished “Bee the Good” mural at the Eighth Street levee wing walls by Art by Lynnsey.The event gave the city the opportunity to congratulate artist Lynnsey Fletcher and pay tribute to the mural, located near the historic Creamery Bridge.In a post on her Art by Lynnsey Facebook page, Fletcher said butterflies and wildflowers are always a perfect choice.“I’m still gushing over this mural from the weekend in the city of Osawatomie, KS!” Fletcher, a mixed media artist, wrote in a Facebook post accompanying a time-lapse video of the project. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Carder News Editor Author email Follow Doug Carder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Tweets by micorepublic Latest News Why Air Travel May Not Be Much Easier This Summer Planning Commission recommends denial of permit for Always and Furever expansion Pedro Pascal cast in Weapons Melissa Barrera to play lead role in The One Doja Cat admits her last two albums were 'cash-grabs' Kanye West's campaign treasurer quits Osawatomie seniors receive $165,000 in scholarships New principals hired for OMS, OHS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the Hardest College to Get into in ArkansasJenkins stepping down as Paola police chiefKansas hospital leadership says new penalties needed to deter violenceReeder's essay wins full-tuition scholarship at Southwestern CollegePublic hearings set for unsafe structuresOld North School could become event venueDavid Bowie had basic butties on backstage BRITs riderRaymond “Cork” Corcoran Jr.Cruise the Burg car show set for May 7Bill Cook Images Videos CommentedDebating the future of Always and Furever (2)Letter to the Editor - Sue Davison (1)Jenkins stepping down as Paola police chief (1)Second attempt to override Kelly on tax cut falls short (1)Agencies unite for active shooter training (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Bipartisan cannabis banking reform bill introduced in Senate Fatalities climb at national parks as visitors grow, funding and staffing lag Home Sales Continue to Fall as Mortgage Rates Remain High House passes transgender athlete ban for public school sports Nevada Senate Approves Bill to Safeguard Abortion Rights
