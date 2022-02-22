PAOLA — The stories told throughout the Black History Month exhibit at the Miami County Historical Museum have extra special meaning for 95-year-old Doretha Smith.
Smith is widely considered to be the oldest black woman living in Paola, and the stories chronicle the hardships of her childhood but also a gradual change for the better that was spurred by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s.
Doretha recently visited the museum’s exhibit, along with her friend Willa Wilhoite, who is 82 and another longtime Paola resident. They were joined by Paola Mayor Leigh House; Jenna Kelsey, director of the Paola Chamber of Commerce; Agnes Dillard, president of the museum; and Kevin Smith, Doretha’s son.
Doretha talked about growing up with her five siblings on the south side of Paola, near the current location of the Paola American Legion.
She attended an integrated kindergarten class in a two-story house, but she was introduced to segregation the following year at South School, where African-American teacher Elvira White taught grades 1-3 in one room.
After that, Doretha had to walk past South School and up a large hill to get to North School, where she attended a segregated class of grades 4-6 taught in one room by African-American teacher John Lowrey.
George William Lowrey and his son, John, were two constant leaders in the Paola school system for educating black students. Their teaching tenures spanned a combined 70 years.
John Lowrey taught for 41 years, and photos in the museum’s exhibit show him and a class of his black students, including Doretha’s brother, Leon Brady.
George and John Lowrey were only allowed to teach the black students and organize athletic events and playground activities for every grade of black students.
George Lowrey taught in Paola schools from 1886 until his death in 1915, and John Lowrey succeeded his father in teaching until he retired in 1956. Their great-great grandson Brian Johnson still lives in Paola.
Willa is 12 years younger than Doretha. Willa said she also attended integrated kindergarten in the two-story house, but she then went to North School, where John Lowrey taught grades 1-6 together in one segregated classroom.
Willa attended First Mount Olivet Baptist Church, and she said it was a sanctuary from racism and a place she felt protected by faith and family.
“That was our refuge,” Willa said.
Doretha had a similar experience at St. James AME, an African Methodist Episcopal church in Paola. She remembers later in life teaching Sunday School there and having the children write essays about what they learned listening to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Back when Doretha and Willa were attending school, the high school was located at the site of the current Paola Fire Station, and although it was integrated, black students didn’t have near the same opportunities. That didn’t change for many years.
Agnes, who graduated from Paola High School in 1973, attended school in the 60s and 70s. She remembers when her best friend was voted Paola Homecoming Queen by her peers. The girl was told by school officials that she had won but could not accept the honor of being crowned the first black homecoming queen in Paola because it would cause a controversy. Instead, the honor was given to the runner-up, who was white.
It was just one more frustration for black students at the time, who also were told they could be in the pep club but couldn’t go out for cheerleading, and they could be in the girls glee club but couldn’t be an officer or have a lead part.
“We wanted to rebel,” Agnes said.
They tried to get a charter for a NAACP branch, but the first local one ended up being in Osawatomie because a lot of the older blacks feared a bad outcome, Agnes said.
Some residents found other ways to join the Civil Rights Movement and push for change in Paola.
Willa said the Rev. Kenneth Ray was a pastor at First Mount Olivet, and he was a fiery, inspirational preacher who encouraged his congregation members to get involved in the Civil Rights Movement.
Following his advice, Willa and her girlfriends decided to visit the Paola drugstores, which at the time had soda fountains and booths to sit down in where they served you food. Willa said blacks were not allowed to sit inside restaurants or other service businesses at that time, but they went in and sat down anyway until they got served.
It took quite a while, but eventually an employee approached them and asked what they wanted, stating “We don’t want any trouble.” The girls said they wanted a Coke, and the employee served them in paper cups, which was typical for black patrons. They then went to another drugstore and did the same thing.
They may have continued their act of rebellion even longer, but Willa remembers thinking “I can’t drink another Coke.”
Doretha said she remembers teaming up with Mother Charles McGrath of the Ursuline Sisters to try and spark change in Paola. They visited businesses around the Square and asked owners if they would consider hiring black employees.
The response they heard from many was “we can’t do anything to hurt business,” but some listed a few names of black residents who they would like to hire.
Although positive changes toward equality did eventually come to Paola and the rest of the country, Willa said the recent mistreatment of black individuals by some police officers is evidence that Dr. King’s dream is not yet fully realized.
“We still have a ways to go yet,” Willa said.
Local residents who want to learn more about black history in Miami County are encouraged to check out the exhibit at the Miami County Historical Museum, located at 12 E. Peoria St. in Paola.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the Black History Month exhibit will remain on display until the end of the month.
