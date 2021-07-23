Mutton Bustin’ is one night of the Miami County Fair that is not to be missed.
It will take place Thursday, July 29, in the rodeo arena. The fair board sponsors the evening of 50 Mutton-Bustin’ riders, and organizers are considering increasing the number of riders this year.
The event will begin at 7 p.m., and it will kick off with the fair royalty crowning.
Mutton-Bustin’ riders are composed of children between the ages of 4-7, with two age divisions. The divisions are 4 and 5, and 6 and 7.
Each rider and animal will be judged. Qualified rides, which is a six-second ride, will get a score. Wilson’s Jewelers sponsors a custom-designed buckle for first-place winners, and trophies will be provided for second- and third-place winners.
Prize money is $25 for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place. Riders have to weigh 55 pounds or under, as the sheep can safely carry up to that weight. Riders need to wear long sleeve shirts, long pants and safe shoes (no sandals). For added safety, riders are encouraged to bring their bike helmet.
Riders interested in entering can do so on the Saturday prior, which is July 24. There will be a walk-in or a call-in entry taken at the fair office on the Miami County fairgrounds in Paola starting at 10 a.m.
The fair office is located in Building No. 2. Books will remain open for entry until noon unless the books fill sooner. The phone number for entries is (913) 294-5090.
Riders will pay an entry fee of $15 and parents are required to sign a release when checking in on Thursday evening between 5:15-6:15 p.m.
