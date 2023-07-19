230719_mr_fair_mutton_01

Callie Hart of Paola waves her left arm as her sheep darts across the mud and puddles during last year's Mutton Bustin’ competition at the Miami County Fair.

 File photo

Mutton Bustin’ is one night of the Miami County Fair that is not to be missed.

It will take place Thursday, July 27, in the rodeo arena. The fair board sponsors the evening of 60 Mutton-Bustin’ riders. Entry costs $10, and children 6 and under are free.

