Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Paola By Brian McCauley Sep 18, 2023 Randy Cress Miami County Sheriff's Office PAOLA — A months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics in Paola culminated with the arrest of 59-year-old Randy Cress of Paola on Monday, Sept. 18.Cress was arrested for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, as well as multiple lesser related charges, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.When Cress was apprehended, he was also found to be in possession of presumed methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, according to the release.Cress was booked into the Miami County Jail, and charges have been requested through the Miami County Attorney's Office. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty, according to the release.Anyone with information concerning the distribution of narcotics in Paola are asked to contact the investigations division at (913) 259-3631 or provide an anonymous tip at (816) 474-8477. 