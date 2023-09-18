Randy Cress

Randy Cress

 Miami County Sheriff’s Office

PAOLA — A months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics in Paola culminated with the arrest of 59-year-old Randy Cress of Paola on Monday, Sept. 18.

Cress was arrested for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, as well as multiple lesser related charges, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.

