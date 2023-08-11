OSAWATOMIE – Jakob Billingsley, 35, was taken into custody by Osawatomie police officers following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at his Osawatomie home on Friday, Aug. 11.
It was the third narcotics-related warrant served on Billingsley’s residence since 2021, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Since 2021, Osawatomie and Paola police investigators have launched separate narcotics trafficking investigations into Billingsley. As a result, two felony warrants were issued by Miami County District Court, according to the release.
The Paola Police investigation focused on three counts of unlawful cultivation or distribution of controlled substances (methamphetamine)
The Osawatomie Police investigation focused on one count of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of aggravated endangering of a child, according to the release.
Due to continued narcotics trafficking activity, Osawatomie police investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant through Miami County District Court on Aug. 11.
During the search, 27-year-old Heather Tracy was also taken into custody pursuant to a felony warrant out of Johnson County for failure to appear on a methamphetamine-related case, according to the release.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would like to thank the Paola Police Department for their assistance in this criminal investigation,” the Osawatomie Police Department stated in the release prepared by Chief David Stuteville. “The Osawatomie Police Department has taken an aggressive stance against narcotics traffickers and appreciates the support of the community with these types of cases.”
