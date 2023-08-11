230816_mr_osa_narcotics_01

Osawatomie police officers executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of 35-year-old Jakob Billingsley on Friday, Aug. 11.

 Osawatomie Police Department

OSAWATOMIE – Jakob Billingsley, 35, was taken into custody by Osawatomie police officers following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at his Osawatomie home on Friday, Aug. 11.

It was the third narcotics-related warrant served on Billingsley’s residence since 2021, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.

