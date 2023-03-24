230329_mr_search_warrant

Two people were arrested in Osawatomie on Thursday, March 23, after police officers investigated reports of prescription medications being sold from a residence.

 Osawatomie Police Department

OSAWATOMIE – Two people were arrested in Osawatomie on Thursday, March 23, after police officers investigated reports of prescription medications being sold from a residence.

Detectives gathered enough evidence during the investigation to obtain a search warrant through Miami County District Court for 200 E. Main St., according to a news release from Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.