OSAWATOMIE – Two people were arrested in Osawatomie on Thursday, March 23, after police officers investigated reports of prescription medications being sold from a residence.
Detectives gathered enough evidence during the investigation to obtain a search warrant through Miami County District Court for 200 E. Main St., according to a news release from Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville.
Osawatomie police officers executed the search warrant at 7:36 p.m. Thursday, and once it was complete, two people were arrested and booked into Miami County Jail, according to the release.
Carl A. Keats, 34, was booked into jail for distribution of a controlled substance (Benzodiazepines).
Ashley A. Edwards, 34, was booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation and subsequent search warrant provided numerous items substantiating the distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
The police department noted, though, that formal charges are pending, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would like to thank the Paola Police Department’s investigative unit and Miami County EMS for their assistance,” Stuteville said in the release. “As recent events have shown, the Osawatomie Police Department is taking an extremely proactive role in combating trafficking and distribution.”
Thursday’s search warrant and arrests came just one day after six people were arrested on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, in Miami and Linn counties for distribution of methamphetamine and other charges.
That drug investigation began with the Osawatomie Police Department in December of 2022 and turned into a multi-agency operation.
