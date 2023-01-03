230111_mr_osa_drugs_01

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested three people, and more are expected, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Fifth Street home.

The search took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a residence located at 1122 Fifth St. in Osawatomie. The investigation was prompted due to numerous reports of drug activity and short-term traffic at the residence, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos