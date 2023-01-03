OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested three people, and more are expected, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Fifth Street home.
The search took place Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a residence located at 1122 Fifth St. in Osawatomie. The investigation was prompted due to numerous reports of drug activity and short-term traffic at the residence, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
A total of six people were detained from within the residence, and three of those were taken into custody. Police officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, according to the release.
Justin W. Lamirande, 39, of Osawatomie was booked into the Miami County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (mushrooms), and possession of a controlled substance with no drug tax stamp affixed, according to the release.
Robert W. Brewer, 58, of Osawatomie was booked into the Miami County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Amanda L. Cragg, 39, of Osawatomie was booked into the Miami County Jail on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Osawatomie police officials thanked community members for being vigilant and observant, which was instrumental in the search warrant and arrests, according to the release.
