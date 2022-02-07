OSAWATOMIE – A 26-year-old Osawatomie man was arrested Sunday, Feb. 6, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.
The warrant was served by members of the Osawatomie Police Department, in conjunction with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Fifth Street in Osawatomie. The home has been the target of an ongoing investigation involving narcotics activity, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Once the scene was secure, Osawatomie police detectives took 26-year-old Josiah D. Fortner into custody. Fortner was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute; unlawful manufacture, distribution, cultivation or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility; unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Schedule IV Drug); possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute; and criminal use of a weapon, according to the release.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would like to thank the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Osawatomie Fire and Miami County EMS for their assistance with the service of the search warrant,” Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said in the release. “We would also like to thank the community for supplying the invaluable information needed to investigate these types of crimes.”
