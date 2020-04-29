LOUISBURG — National Day of Prayer has been recognized in Louisburg for the past 25 years, and that’s not going to change this year despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Louisburg Ministerial Alliance will live stream a prayer service on Facebook beginning at noon on Thursday, May 7, which is the National Day of Prayer.
The national prayer service in Washington D.C. will be televised from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, on GodTV, Moody Broadcasting and Facebook Live, according to a news release.
The theme this year is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”
Dorothy Gardner, Louisburg National Day of Prayer coordinator, said she’s happy the tradition of the prayer service will continue this year, even if it has to be virtual.
“Beginning in 1995, there has been a public prayer service in Louisburg the first Thursday of May to coincide with the National Day of Prayer,” Gardner said. “Twenty five years ago, Louisburg’s first National Day of Prayer service was held where the current City Market is located because City Hall was in the old school building. Over the years, our prayer services have been held at the City Park, City Hall and the past few years it has been held at the Louisburg High School auditorium.”
The first national call to fasting and prayer was called for by the Continental Congress in 1775. President Lincoln declared a National Day of Prayer and fasting in 1863. In 1952, Congress established the National Day of Prayer as an annual event by a joint resolution, signed into law by President Truman.
The law was amended and signed by President Reagan in 1988, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray for the country on this day.
