PAOLA — Miami County Historical Museum will celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, as Native American Day in Paola.
During the event, a Native American Day proclamation will be presented to Edith Williams, a 92-year-old Native American.
Williams, or Grandma Edith as she is affectionately known at Sunflower Elementary for more than two decades, also has served at Lakemary when Sunflower is not in session, as well as completed other volunteer work in the community. She was born in Sunkist, Okla., in 1928 as a member of the Choctaw tribe, according to a museum news release.
In celebrating November as Native American Month, the museum will host demonstrations the next two Saturdays, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nov. 7 demonstration will focus on bow-making, followed by an arrow-making demonstration on Nov. 14.
The museum’s first Native American tool-making demonstration on Oct. 10 attracted attendees of all ages from as far as Wichita, Lecompton, Independence, Shawnee and Mission, according to the museum news release.
Master flint knappers Chris Yackle, a native of Paola, and Barry Carpenter demonstrated the art of crafting an arrowhead from a non-descript stone using special tools to chip away the stone’s exterior until creating the projectile point of an arrowhead, according to the news release. The two men followed techniques first perfected by Native Americans some 10,000 years ago, according to the museum.
Steve Kaighen, a Native American historian and 1840s battlefield expert, was also on hand fielding questions regarding Miami County Native Americans. Attendees also visited the museum’s American Indian Room which “overflows with one of the largest collections of Native American artifacts in the state of Kansas, ranking it as a regional gem,” according to the release.
