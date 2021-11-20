Tricia Lee was introduced at the Miami County Commission’s Nov. 3 meeting as the new county treasurer.
Treasurer Lee has served Miami County for 14 years in different roles.
She worked about seven years in the County Clerk’s office before spending the past five-plus years in the County Treasurer’s office, where she was serving as deputy treasurer when the Republican Party nominated her Oct. 13 to succeed former Treasurer Jennie Fyock during a convention at the Louisburg Senior Center.
The convention was necessary because Fyock, who had been Miami County Treasurer for the past five years and was in the first year of her second term in office, announced she was resigning.
Because Fyock’s resignation occurred within the first two years of her four-year term, Miami County Clerk Janet White said the treasurer’s position will be up for election in November 2022 and would be subject to a primary next August if needed. The person elected to the position in 2022 would serve the remainder of Fyock’s unexpired term, which ends in 2024.
After introducing Lee at the commission’s Nov. 3 meeting, Chair Rob Roberts talked briefly with Lee about a couple of opportunities for her to consider.
“There are two things that I think we as a commission would be right behind you in your support of helping us find what we might want to call a different approach to motor vehicle processing,” he said. “We look forward to working with you to help accomplish that goal. You have our entire support to help make what we might call a better citizen’s response system.”
Lee has already given thought to that issue.
During the Republican nominating convention in mid-October, Lee talked about changes she would like to see with the queue system in the motor vehicle department. Lee said she would like to see one clerk designated for online appointments and one for walk-ins.
Roberts said he also would enjoy having future conversations about diversifying county revenue into multiple banking institutions.
“We have a lot of good banks in Miami County,” Roberts said.
That topic played right in to the next item of business for the County Commission when Lee proposed changes to the county’s signature cards with two banking institutions, which included adding her signature as county treasurer.
“This covers two different banks, am I right?” Roberts asked.
Lee said that was correct.
“That’s who we have, right now,” she said.
Roberts responded: “Right now — I like that part.”
