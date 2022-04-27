The 6th Judicial District, which spans Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties, is set to receive two new district judges thanks to state funding that has allowed for the creation of new judge posts in 13 judicial districts throughout the state of Kansas.
The 6th Judicial District currently has four district judges and one magistrate judge. Chief Judge Amy Harth oversees the judicial district and is based at the Miami County Courthouse in Paola. She is joined by Judge Steven Montgomery at the Miami County Courthouse, as well as Judge Mark Ward in Bourbon County and District Magistrate Judge Valorie Leblanc in Bourbon County. The District Judge position in Linn County soon will be filled by Andrea Purvis, who Gov. Laura Kelly recently appointed to fill the vacancy left when Judge Terri Johnson retired.
Harth said one of the new district judges will likely be based at the Miami County Courthouse, with the other based in Bourbon County. The new judges will be selected by Gov. Kelly from a list of candidates submitted by a six-member nominating commission. The commission includes three attorneys and three lay members selected by the county commissions in Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties.
Chief Justice Marla Luckert of the Kansas Supreme Court certified the new judge posts April 15 when she signed an administrative order. It’s the first time since 2008 new judge posts have been certified in any Kansas district court, according to a news release from the Kansas Judicial Branch.
Judge Harth said the new judges will increase access to the court system and give court users an opportunity to have their cases resolved with fewer delays.
Harth recently informed Miami County commissioners of the new judges and asked for help in determining where the new judge in Miami County will operate. There is available office space at the Miami County Courthouse, Harth said, but finding space for courtrooms is another question.
On Wednesday, April 20, Harth and other courthouse staff joined Miami County commissioners on a tour of the old sheriff’s office and jail next to the courthouse to see if it could be rehabilitated into office space and a courtroom for a new judge.
Harth said it’s not unprecedented for a space to be repurposed for judicial purposes. She referenced the Crawford County District Court building, which was renovated from an old grocery store.
The old sheriff’s office most recently was used to store PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has been vacant since the Miami County Detention Center opened in 2018.
The county officials noted water damage and other issues as they toured the facility, but they also pointed out the strong concrete walls and other interior walls that likely could be removed during renovation since they are not load bearing.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said the building is structurally sound, but it needs new infrastructure. He pointed out during the tour that the basement floor alone is 6,800 square feet and could potentially house a courtroom.
There also is a large open space in the sally port garage area, where several boxes of PPE are still stored. Roberts said that is likely where the county will securely store its election equipment in the future.
“Election integrity is a high priority,” Roberts said.
Harth also led the commissioners on a tour of the courthouse itself to see what space is being utilized and what might be available. County leaders have already been discussing possible renovations to the courthouse, including the first-floor courtrooms, to make them safer and more accessible. Security improvements to the court clerk’s office also are planned.
Roberts said regardless of the long-term plan for the new judge, the county is prepared to immediately provide office and courtroom space in the interim. Roberts said the County Commission chambers at the Miami County Administration building could be used at least three days a week, and the community room at the new sheriff’s office and detention center next door could also be utilized.
The next step in the planning process, he said, is to take a closer look at the old jail and have an architect draw up plans for how it could be rehabilitated.
A weighted case load study showed the 6th Judicial District was short two judges, and the state Legislature’s budget bill that Gov. Kelly signed April 19 included $5.4 million for 23 judges and support staff and 13 court reporters in 13 judicial districts throughout the state of Kansas, according to Lisa Taylor, public information director for the Office of Judicial Administration. That total included the two new judges in the 6th Judicial District.
“We are so grateful to the Legislature for supporting the judicial branch,” Harth said.
All local legislators voted for the budget bill, House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267, except for Sen. Caryn Tyson. Funding for judges was just a small part of the sizable bill, and Tyson said she voted against it in protest because it did not include enough tax relief for Kansans.
