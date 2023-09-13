stock_extension_paola

The Marais des Cygnes Extension District’s Paola office is located at 913 N. Pearl St., Suite No. 1, in the Sutherland Shopping Center.

 File photo

PAOLA — Registration is now open for “A Matter of Balance,” a new program offered by K-State Research & Extension in partnership with Miami County Medical Center.

“A Matter of Balance” is an evidence-based program designed to help teach practical skills in fall prevention, including exercises to improve strength and balance, according to an Extension news release.

