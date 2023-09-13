PAOLA — Registration is now open for “A Matter of Balance,” a new program offered by K-State Research & Extension in partnership with Miami County Medical Center.
“A Matter of Balance” is an evidence-based program designed to help teach practical skills in fall prevention, including exercises to improve strength and balance, according to an Extension news release.
“The statistics around falls are concerning,” said Kathy Goul, family and consumer science agent. “Not only do they have a potentially devastating impact on health, they also come with a hefty price tag. In older adults, one out of every five falls leads to a serious injury — with the average cost per fall at more than $30,000 per person.”
“A Matter of Balance” is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase the activity level of older adults who have this concern. The eight-session program meets weekly, where trained instructors cover how to set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and how to increase strength and balance, all with a larger goal of viewing falls as controllable. Each class meets for two hours, according to the release.
Weekly sessions begin Wednesday, Sept. 13, and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 1. Classes will be held each Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the K-State Research & Extension, Marais des Cygnes District office located at 913 N. Pearl St. in Paola. There is no fee for the class, however class size is limited, according to the release.
Interested community members can start attending the classes even if they miss the first class Sept. 13, Goul said.
The program is recommended by the National Council on Aging and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Typical participants are age 65 and older, but registration is not limited to a specific age. Individuals with concerns about falling, regardless of age, are encouraged to participate in the program, according to the release.
The classes will be led by K-State Research & Extension personnel, as well as staff from Miami County Medical Center.
For more information, or to register for the program, call (913) 294-4306.
