OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department will be getting a new HVAC system for the fire station, which is undergoing a buildout for a training room and office space.
Osawatomie city commissioners voted unanimously Thursday, Feb. 27, to approve a $12,500.80 bid from Bradley Heating and Cooling of Osawatomie for the HVAC system. Bradley was the low bidder.
Most of the renovations have been completed by Osawatomie firefighters, Fire Chief Brian Love told the council on Jan. 23.
“Everything has been done in-house to this point,” Love said. “The rough-in framing is done for the buildout, all the electrical work is done, all the IT wiring is done.”
The work includes a couple of offices, a training room with a small kitchen in back of it, an ADA accessible bathroom right off the training room and a new door to provide access to the training room, Love said. An emergency operations center also will be located in the training room, he said.
The department needs to have the HVAC installed by a heating and cooling company, he said.
“We are at a point in construction where we need to put in the HVAC,” Love said. “So that’s about where we’re at. Everything has been done by our own people, and when you look at the (good) quality of work, we’re fortunate to have the staff that we do.”
Love said the department still needs to raise more funds to complete the project. He told the council he’s hopeful the buildout will be completed in late May or June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.