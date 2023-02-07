Powell Observatory currently is located in Louisburg's Lewis-Young Park and is owned and operated by the Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC). ASKC officials recently announced that a nearly 20-acre tract of land was purchased Jan. 13 southeast of Louisburg to be the future home of Powell Observatory.
Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County.
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
Terry Conner, ASKC president, said the sale was finalized Jan. 13, and the nearly 20-acre tract is located near 359th Street and Cold Water Springs Road.
Powell Observatory was built in 1984, but Conner said ASKC members have been searching for a new home for the past 13 years due to limited space on the current 1-acre tract in Lewis-Young Park.
Conner said that became more apparent than ever in late January and early February when hundreds of people visited the observatory to try and catch a glimpse of a green comet that was last visible from Earth 50,000 years ago.
The current observatory features a small classroom next to a dome that houses the Ruisinger Telescope. The telescope is a Newtonian reflector with a 30-inch diameter mirror, and it’s one of the largest telescopes open to the public in a five-state area.
The observatory is typically open to the public the first and third Saturday nights of the month, May through October, and for special astronomical events like the recent comet.
Conner said there are big plans for the new land, including a larger building, 100-seat auditorium, two telescopes, one of which would be ADA accessible, and a large outdoor observation area for ASKC members who bring their own telescopes.
The location is perfect for a number of reasons, Conner said, including the fact that it is rural so there is little light pollution, but it can be accessed entirely using paved roads.
“It is significantly darker than the skies at Powell,” Conner said.
She added that the property itself is bisected, and there is a tree line that could serve as a buffer between the parking lot and the facility, which would help with the distraction of headlights.
Conner said money from the Powell Observatory relocation fund was used to purchase the land. ASKC members have been working to raise funds for multiple years to allow for the relocation.
During the past few years, ASKC officials have considered multiple new locations for Powell Observatory, including USD 416’s Circle Grove property or land near the Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory and Education Center just east of Louisburg.
At one point, discussions also took place about including Powell Observatory as part of the planned expansion of Cedar Cove. Those plans, though, did not materialize.
Conner said ASKC members now are focused on launching a new fundraising campaign to pay for the construction of the new facility. Community members can make a donation online at askc.org/about/donate.
There is not yet a projected timeline for when Powell Observatory may be moved to the new land, but Conner said the land is currently leased for agricultural purposes, and ASKC officials may decide to maintain that lease for another year during the fundraising effort.
