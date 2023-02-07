230208_mr_powell_observatory

Powell Observatory currently is located in Louisburg's Lewis-Young Park and is owned and operated by the Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC). ASKC officials recently announced that a nearly 20-acre tract of land was purchased Jan. 13 southeast of Louisburg to be the future home of Powell Observatory.

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County.

The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.

