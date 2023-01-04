stock_sheriff's_office_01

Miami County Sheriff's Office

The female victim of a New Year’s Day shooting in Miami County died from her injuries shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the incident is now considered a homicide by the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Christine Rodriguez, 41, of Belton, Mo., had been in critical condition at a local hospital ever since she was found lying in a ditch in rural Miami County with a gunshot wound Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos